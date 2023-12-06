Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Sheri Crosby Wheeler

Published

Sheri Crosby Wheeler
Sheri Crosby Wheeler

Sheri Crosby Wheeler is executive co-chair and membership management and engagement chair of The Village Giving Circle at TXWF. A founding member of the Village Giving Circle, she received her BA Degree in Sociology from Emory University where she became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She then received her JD Degree in Law from the University at Buffalo School of Law. Sheri received an executive from Georgetown University in Strategic Diversity and Inclusion Management and another in Sustainable Capitalism and ESG from Berkeley Law. She has enjoyed stints at Girls Inc, of Metropolitan Dallas, Junior League of Dallas, Family Gateway, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. She has served as a mentor with the Diverse Attorney Pipeline Program; co-chair of the Dallas Black Women Attorneys Committee; and VP Dallas Women Lawyers Association.

