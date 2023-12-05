Superb Woman: Dr. Ratonia Runnels

Dr. Ratonia Runnels is an Associate Professor, Field Instruction Program Coordinator, and Phi Alpha Co-Adviser at Texas Woman’s University. She is also the current Grace Project Coordinator for Legacy Counseling Center, a mental health service provider in Dallas She received her PHD in Social Work, MS in Social Work, and a BA in Sociology; all from UT Austin. Dr. Runnels is a long-time outreach worker, counselor, case manager, educator/trainer, and advocate in the fields of HIV/AIDS and substance abuse prevention. She has enjoyed stints as faculty at Baylor University; in several positions for Texas Department of State Health Services; as a SISTA National Training Partner for the CDC; and as a Consultant for the Black Church Outreach Project.
