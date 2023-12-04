Texas State Democratic Executive Committee Unanimously Passes Israeli-Palestinian Resolution, Calls for a Humanitarian Ceasefire and Release of Hostages

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas State Democratic Executive Committee (SDEC) unanimously passed a Resolution on the Israeli-Palestinian Issue, the War in Gaza, Civilians, Hostages, and the Call for a Humanitarian Ceasefire. Click here to view the text of the resolution in its entirety.

Gilberto Hinojosa

Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa issued a statement following the unanimous passage of the resolution on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict by the Texas State Democratic Executive Committee (SDEC):

“There is no difference between the cries of Israeli and Palestinian civilians, and the senseless killings of innocent lives must come to an end. Texas Democratic Party leaders representing a broad and diverse network of coalitions and communities affected by all sides of this conflict are calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Israel and the broader region – encouraging all parties to cease hostilities and prioritize the protection of civilian lives and the immediate release of all hostages following the Hamas-sponsored terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7, 2023.

“It is without question that the Texas Democratic Party condemns all forms of terrorism – and Hamas is a chief perpetrator of terrorism in the Middle East. Every Texas Democrat mourns with the world in the wake of the tragic terrorist attacks in Israel and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank. As a result of these attacks, it is imperative that the Jewish, Palestinian, Muslim, Sikh, Arab, South Asian, and all impacted communities of Texas are offered enhanced security protections due to the rise of antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes in the United States.

“I am calling on Governor Greg Abbott to implement the following measures to further combat the rise of antisemitic and Islamophobic violence in Texas: Fully fund tangible initiatives to counter antisemitism and Islamophobia in all Texas public schools, places of worship, government agencies, and workplaces; and increase staff capacity within the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Counter-Terrorism Unit to monitor and deter domestic terroristic threats against impacted communities. The State of Texas must not sit idly by as our communities suffer from hate speech and the ever-present threat of violence.

“Additionally, the Texas Democratic Party unequivocally supports President Biden’s efforts to seek a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and commend the Administration’s diplomatic efforts to release hostages, allow more humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza, and combat the rise of antisemitism and Islamophobia here in the United States.

“Texas is the most diverse state in the country, which means that the big-tent Texas Democratic Party is one of the most diverse state parties in the country – and we’re proud to be the first State Democratic Party to deliver this comprehensive resolution that our SDEC unanimously rallied behind. Unfortunately, this conflict is far from over, and the Texas Democratic Party will continue to work with our SDEC members, elected officials, activists, and community leaders to meet the moment as the conflict unfolds.”