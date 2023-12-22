Connect with us

Beyoncé Renaissance Film Private Premiere

You can’t expect anything less from Belinda Ramsey Cavett! Her private Renaissance film screening event on Nov. 30 at Studio Movie Grill in The Colony, Texas was fabulous, full of energy, music, prizes and fun.

Published

By Eva D. Coleman
Lifestyle & Culture Editor

Ramsey Cavett was once crowned Ms. Texas and she laid it out for 85 women to experience the magic of our fellow Texan, Queen Bey!

The Renaissance film by Beyoncé Knowles Carter is a must see, even if you already saw the concert live. There’s so much more!

Detailed by the smiles and energy in the theater, Ramsey Cavett definitely curated a memorable and exclusive Girls Night Out for the Renaissance premiere before it hit theaters on Dec. 1.

Texas Metro News

