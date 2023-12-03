Connect with us

Black Business: Serious Salads

Serious Salads

Serious Salads is a food truck that offers Boba Tea, Snow ice, and Salads with a twist. You can even create your salad. They provide corporate catering for brunch, lunch, and dinner. Specialized menu options can be discussed. The food is made fresh to order. You’ll find them at Klyde Warren Park in Downtown Dallas. Orders can be made online and picked up or delivered to your home or office. Check out the menu on the website.

https://serioussalads.com/ Email: info@serioussalads.com, 972-864-7374, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas

