Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Raquel McFadden

Published

Raquel McFadden

Raquel McFadden serves as Coordinator V. She is a graduate of Tarleton State University with a degree in Social Work and has an extensive background working with children and families in various communities and schools. Raquel has 31 years of experience working with children and families who have experienced trauma and life challenges due to neglect; including working within the Tarrant County community and family court system advocating for children’s rights and safety. A licensed Social Worker and a Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI) Practitioner through Texas Christian University; she has several certifications and works in collaboration with FWISD stakeholders. She is a Board Trustee for Forest Hill Library, Forest Hill Campaign Committee, Neighborhood Committee, Mental Health Connection Committee, and a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

