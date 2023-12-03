Superb Woman: Raquel McFadden

Raquel McFadden serves as Coordinator V. She is a graduate of Tarleton State University with a degree in Social Work and has an extensive background working with children and families in various communities and schools. Raquel has 31 years of experience working with children and families who have experienced trauma and life challenges due to neglect; including working within the Tarrant County community and family court system advocating for children’s rights and safety. A licensed Social Worker and a Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI) Practitioner through Texas Christian University; she has several certifications and works in collaboration with FWISD stakeholders. She is a Board Trustee for Forest Hill Library, Forest Hill Campaign Committee, Neighborhood Committee, Mental Health Connection Committee, and a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Lisa Johnson-Lett is an entrusted Living Well peer supporter, mentor, educator, navigator, linkage-to-care Network Treatment Adherence and Prevention Specialist at the Living Well Outpatient...
Superb Woman
Happy Birthday Diva Debra Mars! You are every woman and a real sisterfriend. Debra is an author (Death of a Fairy Tale), life coach,...
Superb Woman
Yolanda Bell is a graduate of Denton High School and went on to study at North Central Texas College and Texas Woman’s University. Yolanda...
Superb Woman
Nakia Cole serves as a Coordinator V for Fort Worth ISD; responsible for developing and facilitating community and grassroots activities. She is a Certified...