Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Southern brings lead to 26 over Grambling in 50th Annual Bayou Classic

Published

64, 698 fans were in attendance for the 2023 Bayou Classic.

By Brandon King
HBCUSports.com

The 50th edition of the Bayou Classic did not disappoint.

Southern got out to a three- score lead and was able to hold with their defense late in the game to win 27-22. The win gave Southern interim coach Terrence Graves victories as coach for both schools.

Grambling got started early in the first quarter when Kevin Thomas recovered a Braelen Morgan fumble at the GSU 3-yard line. The Tigers took advantage of the turnover with a 13-play, 97-yard drive that ended with a Miles Crawley run from a yard out that put Grambling up 7-0.

Southern tied the game early in the second when Noah Bodden connected with Darren Morris on an 8-yard pass that brought the score at 7-7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Southern distanced them- selves from Grambling over the next 4:26, which spanned the second and third quarters to take a 27-7 advantage.

Southern running back Kendric Rhymes scored on a 2-yard run that pushed the Jaguars out in front 14-7. The next Southern score came late in the first half when the Jaguars returned a blocked 44-yard Grambling field goal attempt 82-yard for another touchdown.

The last score of this blitz came early in the third quarter when Rhymes rushed for a 73- yard TD to extend the Southern lead to 27-7.

Grambling defensive back Andrew Jones’ pick-six of Southern QB Noah Bodden cut the deficit to 27-14. The Tigers pulled within 27-16 on Southern’s subsequent possession on a safety.

Jordan Carter’s interception of Crawley ended a Grambling drive that seemed poised to draw the Tigers within one possession. The Grambling defense was able to force a punt on the ensuing possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five plays later, the Tigers got in the endzone when Floyd Chalk IV was able to power in from three yards out. The two- point conversion was unsuccessful, leaving the score at 27-22.

Grambling moved the ball as far as the three-yard line. The SU defense, whose stamina and resolve seemed to be waning at various points in the fourth quarter, stood firm on a goal-line stand.

Defensive back Demetri Morsell knocked away Craw- ley’s pass attempt on 4th and goal to seal the victory for the Jaguars.

Southern defensive back says he knew what was coming on game-deciding play Southern defensive back Demetri Morsell claimed that he correctly predicted Grambling’s play call on his fourth-down pass breakup that sealed the Jaguars Bayou Classic victory.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Morsell said he knew Grambling quarterback Myles Crawley was going to throw a back shoulder fade to wide receiver Lyndon Rash once he was inserted into the game for that specific play.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I knew it once I saw Rash come in because he hadn’t been in (the game) in a while,” Morsell said via The Advocate. “It was a bunch of film study. I knew he was going to do a fade, and I knew he liked to be physical. I just stayed inside and baited him.”

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Charles Leclerc Charles Leclerc

News

Ferrari dominates Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying with Leclerc Starting First

ATLANTA VOICE — The overall theme of this race is the marriage between sports and entertainment. In America, those two genres are ubiquitous like...

4 days ago

News

Virginia State University Makes History as First HBCU to Host Presidential Debate

By Birmingham Times Virginia State University has been chosen to host a 2024 Presidential Debate, the first Historically Black College or University (HBCU) ever...

November 25, 2023
FAMU rains on BCU’s hopes with 24-7 victory FAMU rains on BCU’s hopes with 24-7 victory

News

FAMU rains on BCU’s hopes with 24-7 victory

Next the Rattlers have a rematch from Homecoming 23 with PVAMU for the SWAC Championship

November 23, 2023
James Ash James Ash

News

Rattlers easily defeat Lincoln University – CA

By Richard A. Moore The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Rattlers essentially took the day off on Saturday as they outplayed Division II Lincoln University...

November 19, 2023
Advertisement