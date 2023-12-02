Connect with us

Ramona “Queen” Joyce Record (October 20, 1970 ~ November 15, 2023 (age 53))

Ramona Joyce Record
Ramona Queen Joyce Record

On November 15th, 2023, In Paris, Texas God called Ramona Joyce Record from her earthly labors to her eternal Heavenly rest, for we know that to be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord. Ramona, as she was affectionately called, was born on October 20th, 1970, to the union of Ples Louis and Melba Joyce Ellis Record of Paris, Texas. Ramona accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her savior at a young age. Ramona, the Queen, as she liked to be called, was a fun-loving woman full of personality and sass. Ramona lived every day for her Boys!  She was the Doctor and Care Taker of our family. Ramona had nicknames for everyone. She let it be known how she felt. Retired CNA in 2006. Ramona enjoyed family gatherings and loved planning every holiday. Her favorite phrase was “What the problem is?”

Ramona was preceded in death by both of her parents; Ples Louis and Melba Joyce Ellis, grandparents; Saint John, Onie Record, Lonnie Baldwin, and Linnie Ellis, aunt; Beverly Ellis Mitchell, brothers; Robert Daniel Record Sr., Reginald Ples Record, and Mark Record, and sister; Ples Angelo Record-Fuller.

She leaves to cherish precious and fond memories her beloved sons; Donterious Record (Sheena), and Jaylen Record (Makayla), her Special YaYa Granny Baby; Kadynce Olivia Record, grand and great grandchildren; Kynshawn, Asia (Ty Tidwell), Braylon, Kadynce, Kyndal, Robyn , and Alivia, her special friend;  Gennifer “NaNa” Chester, stepmother; Delores Record of Paris, TX, brothers; Laney Record (Brenda), Stanley Record (Norma), Patrick Record (Kimberly), Reginald Hughes, and Derrick Hughes (Dandria), sisters: Kaye Harrison (Len), Renae Stone, and Roslyn Record (Archie) of Paris, TX., and Deborah Waller (Ken) of Clarksville, TX, great aunt; Margaret Ellis, aunt Ruth Maxwell (Terry) of Paris, TX, and to all the nieces and nephews, she loved and treated like her children, as well as a plethora of many other relatives and friends.

