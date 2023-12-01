BIG MAMA SAID: Citizenship Has To Be Convicted and Committed, or Our Story Is Lost

In my family’s history, one name stands out like a beacon of wisdom and faith: Lucille “Big Mama” Allen. To her audience of sons, daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, she was more than just a matriarch; she was a source of affirmation against the harshness of white supremacy and racism of her era.

Big Mama’s wisdom echoed through our lives, shaping our perspectives and inspiring us to become history makers in our own right. As I reflect on her teachings, I am reminded of these valuable lessons that embrace the essence of a true history maker.

Big Mama said, “History makers have to be convicted and committed, or the story is lost.” This pillar, passed down through generations, serves as a guiding light for those who aspire to make a lasting impact on the world.

Firstly, history makers don’t get caught up with what others think. They understand that negating external opinions is crucial, as true conviction lies within oneself. Their focus is on personal growth, not on the distractions of judgment.

Secondly, history makers take on projects not for the recognition but for the greater world view they can absorb. Their vision extends beyond individual accomplishments to the collective success of the team.

Thirdly, they embrace failure as a necessary part of the journey. Big Mama taught us that success is born from taking a God Do-Over and flipping failures to success because each failure is a stepping stone toward the next triumph.

Fourthly, history makers thrive where authentic celebration lives and toleration dies. They recognize the importance of genuine connections and reject mere tolerance in favor of true understanding and appreciation.

Fifthly, they understand the personal nature of time. They seek fascinating and engaging people, history makers seek impact a legacy that crosses generations.

Sixthly, they accept their assignment and gifts where they are, automatically achieving beyond their initial goals. Their engagement is never self-centered but geared towards the collective “us.”

Seventhly, history makers acknowledge the fleeting nature of inspiration. They know to inspire others daily through consistent citizenship emenfforts that leave a lasting impact.

Eighthly, they recognize that everyone bears a cross and carries a burden, and compassion is crucial as it extends beyond themselves. History makers are driven by a sense of greater good

Ninthly, they break free from comfort zones, understanding that growth happens when we beyond our comfort zone. They finish what they start, constantly rebooting and repeating their commitment.

Finally, history makers know where to find the presence of emerging history maker within others. Look at the work of Norma Adams Wade, Cheryl Smith, Neil Foote, Roslyn Carter, Ritchie Butler, Eva Coleman, Dorothy Bland, Ken Carter, Eddie Reeves, Nada Ruddock, Dr. David Willis, Drew Berry, Dr. K.L Newhouse, Jimmy Porch, Carell Augustus, Awkete Bandlele and…(Hmmmm)…….oh well, I will reveal the larger list in December 2023.

As we seek to showcase history makers in DFW, I receive your nominations and stories of conviction and commitment. Email me at paper via terryallenpr@gmail.com by Thanksgiving to showcase the remarkable individuals in December with the Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow Exhibit at The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. Together, let us celebrate the history makers among us and ensure that their stories are never lost.

Terry Allen is an NABJ award-winning Journalist, DEI expert, PR professional and founder of the charity – Vice President at FocusPR, Founder of City Men Cook and Dallas Chapter President of NBPRS.org

