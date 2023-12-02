Superb Woman: Debra Mars

Happy Birthday Diva Debra Mars! You are every woman and a real sisterfriend. Debra is an author (Death of a Fairy Tale), life coach, and entrepreneur, and founder of Black Santa Cause Collective. A graduate of Los Angeles Senior High, she received her BS and MBA Degrees at University of Southern California, and she also studied at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Debra enjoyed stints as a Marketing Executive for General Mills, Coca Cola and Frito Lay. Debra is highly respected and loved because she is smart, honest, sincere and compassionate. Organized and strategic, she is a born leader and consummate professional who works well with others. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Links Inc., Debra is a Small Business Advocate and Gifting Maven. Check out her catalog of wonderfully extraordinary gifts and you can order at: Etsy.com/shop/restorethehope.
