Arrangements for Thomas Sanders and Betty Fisher

Arrangements for Thomas Earl Sanders Brother of Soror Juli Bailey
Viewing
Thursday, November 30, 2023 from Noon – 8:00 PM
Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S Handley Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Celebration of Life
Friday, December 1, 2023 at Noon
Pilgrim Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 4800 S Riverside Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Arrangements for Soror Betty R. Gossip Fisher Sister-in-Law of Soror Bobbye Sanders
Viewing
Monday, December 4, 2023 from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home, 6449 University Hills Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75241
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 3611 Latimer St., Dallas, TX 75215
Note: The date and time of the Omega Omega Service will be announced at a later date.