Arrangements for Thomas Sanders and Betty Fisher

Thomas Sanders
Thomas Sanders

Arrangements for Thomas Earl Sanders Brother of Soror Juli Bailey

Viewing

Thursday, November 30, 2023 from Noon – 8:00 PM

Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S Handley Dr, Fort Worth, TX  76112

Celebration of Life
Friday, December 1, 2023 at Noon
Pilgrim Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 4800 S Riverside Dr, Fort Worth,  TX  76119

Arrangements for Soror Betty R. Gossip Fisher Sister-in-Law of Soror Bobbye Sanders

Viewing

Monday, December 4, 2023 from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home, 6449 University Hills Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75241

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 3611 Latimer St., Dallas, TX 75215

Note: The date and time of the Omega Omega Service will be announced at a later date.

