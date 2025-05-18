Connect with us

Chalet Nicole Brown Celebration of Life

The Celebration of Life for Chalet Nicole Brown was held May 17, 2025 at Lake Bethlehem Baptist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana. Brown was a beloved 24-year member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®. She was initiated at Dillard University in 2001 and was instrumental as a charter member for the 10-year-old Omega Alpha Omega chapter of which she served until her death. Over 60 sorority sisters clad in white were in attendance, also taking part in an Ivy Beyond the Wall ceremony before the service began. A surprise announcement by Brown’s actual and sorority sister, Tammy Abernathy, had all attendees clapping at news of Brown posthumously receiving an honorary doctorate in Education Specializing in Organizational Management from Abilene Christian University of which she was enrolled and a few weeks away from defending her dissertation. All enthusiastically saluted Dr. Chalet Nicole Brown.

Omega Alpha Omega chapter members were proud to make the trip from Dallas-Fort Worth to Shreveport to honor Brown. Led by current president, Pamela S. Foster, all former presidents of Omega Alpha Omega chapter were in attendance as well.

