Texas Black Expo Named Recipient of Prestigious NBA Foundation Grant

Jerome D. Love, Founder and CEO, Texas Black Expo

Texas Black Expo, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement and promotion of economic empowerment in the African American community, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a recipient of the NBA Foundation grant.

This significant grant from the NBA Foundation, an entity dedicated to driving economic empowerment in the Black community, marks a momentous occasion for Texas Black Expo. It recognizes the organization’s unwavering commitment to fostering business growth, educational excellence, and financial literacy among African Americans in Texas.

“The NBA Foundation’s support is not just a recognition of our past achievements but a vote of confidence in our future endeavors,” said Texas Black Expo founder and CEO Jerome D. Love. “This grant will enable us to expand our reach and deepen our impact, bringing us closer to our goal of a fully empowered, financially literate, and economically stable African American community.”

“We are excited to welcome Texas Black Expo to the NBA family as a part of our tenth grant round,” said NBA Foundation Executive Director Greg Taylor. “The support from the NBA Foundation will serve to further Texas Black Expo’s mission to advance and promote economic empowerment for youth in Texas and prepare them for long-term success.”

For over 20 years, Texas Black Expo has been at the forefront of community development and empowerment. Through its various programs and initiatives, the organization has made a substantial impact on the lives of many individuals and businesses within the African American community. This grant will support the Texas Black Expo’s Finance, Entrepreneurship and Wealth Development (FEW) initiative, which teaches young people these principles. The long-term goal is to open schools throughout the state of Texas that incorporate the FEW curriculum.

With a motto of Economic Prosperity Creates Awesome Communities, Texas Black Expo continues to provide a space for African American businesses and entrepreneurs to connect with potential customers, partners and investors. Its annual Summer Celebration event has become one of the largest and most influential events for the Black community in the state.

The collaboration with the NBA Foundation is more than just a financial boost; it represents a shared vision for a more equitable and prosperous future. The NBA Foundation grant will be instrumental in supporting several key initiatives of Texas Black Expo including programs focused on financial literacy, entrepreneurship resources, wealth-building strategies and mentorship for young African Americans.