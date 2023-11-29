Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Mr. Ezra Dion Lewis (DECEMBER 22, 1967 – NOVEMBER 27, 2023)

Published

Mr. Ezra Dion Lewis
Mr. Ezra Dion Lewis

Ezra Dion Lewis was born December 22, 1967, to Johnie and Evelyn Lewis in Helena, AR. He was a member of the Great Commission Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Douglas Brown. 

He served in the media ministry of Great Commission Baptist Church. He attended and graduated from Central High School in Helena, AR. He all so attended and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a BS in Computer Information and System Management. 

He was retired after a 30-year career at Army- Airforce Exchange Service in Dallas, Tx in 2022. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed watching action movies, anime and listening to music. He loved to play dominoes, go fishing, and cooking. 

He also loved restoring his pride and joy 1956 Pontiac Star Chief antique vehicle left

to him by his beloved grandfather – C.P. Lewis. His most enjoyable past time was spending time with family and his lovely wife- Michelle. Dion was a caring and loving man. 

ADVERTISEMENT

He reunited with the love of his life, Michelle, in 2012 and married her September 11, 2015. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Lewis, father, Johnie Lewis, sister Deborah Lewis- Hill, and a favorite aunt Rubye Williams.

He leaves to cherish his memories a wife, Michelle Lewis, 2 daughters Jazmine (Trey) Johnson of Dallas, TX and Sequioyah Kines of Dallas, TX, a sister Patsy Lewis- Billingsley of West Helena, AR, a brother, Johnny (Rubye) Patterson of Olympia, IL, a Goddaughter, Keya (Dee) Russell of Harrisburg, PA, an uncle Winsley Henry Sr of Blytheville, AR, 3 aunts, Wanda Smith of Washington, D.C., Rosetta Ester of Capitol Heights, MD, and Pearl Duncan of Oceanside, CA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Mr. Robert Lee Foster Mr. Robert Lee Foster

Obits

Mr. Robert Lee Foster (February 21, 1947 – November 24, 2023)

Mr. Robert Lee Foster was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on February the 21st of 1947 to  Mr. Eddie D. Foster and Mrs. Bernice Collins...

2 days ago
Janice Elaine Winkley Gore Janice Elaine Winkley Gore

Obits

Janice Elaine Winkley Gore (February 16, 1946 – November 17, 2023)

With profound sorrow and yet with a heart full of gratitude for a life exceptionally lived, we remember and honor Janice Elaine Winkley Gore,...

5 days ago
Eddie Mae Hicks Eddie Mae Hicks

Obits

Eddie Mae Hicks (July 30, 1935 – November 8, 2023)

Mrs. Eddie Mae (Person) Hicks was born on July 30, 1935, to Lillie and Dutch Person in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Eddie Mae accepted Christ...

5 days ago
Andre' Vincent Punch Andre' Vincent Punch

Obits

Andre’ Vincent Punch (1952 – 2023)

Andre’ Vincent Punch was born August 5, 1952 in Dallas, Texas to Wilford and Everine Punch, the first of two children. Andre’ accepted Christ...

7 days ago
Advertisement