Mr. Ezra Dion Lewis

Ezra Dion Lewis was born December 22, 1967, to Johnie and Evelyn Lewis in Helena, AR. He was a member of the Great Commission Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Douglas Brown.

He served in the media ministry of Great Commission Baptist Church. He attended and graduated from Central High School in Helena, AR. He all so attended and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a BS in Computer Information and System Management.

He was retired after a 30-year career at Army- Airforce Exchange Service in Dallas, Tx in 2022. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed watching action movies, anime and listening to music. He loved to play dominoes, go fishing, and cooking.

He also loved restoring his pride and joy 1956 Pontiac Star Chief antique vehicle left

to him by his beloved grandfather – C.P. Lewis. His most enjoyable past time was spending time with family and his lovely wife- Michelle. Dion was a caring and loving man.

He reunited with the love of his life, Michelle, in 2012 and married her September 11, 2015. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Lewis, father, Johnie Lewis, sister Deborah Lewis- Hill, and a favorite aunt Rubye Williams.

He leaves to cherish his memories a wife, Michelle Lewis, 2 daughters Jazmine (Trey) Johnson of Dallas, TX and Sequioyah Kines of Dallas, TX, a sister Patsy Lewis- Billingsley of West Helena, AR, a brother, Johnny (Rubye) Patterson of Olympia, IL, a Goddaughter, Keya (Dee) Russell of Harrisburg, PA, an uncle Winsley Henry Sr of Blytheville, AR, 3 aunts, Wanda Smith of Washington, D.C., Rosetta Ester of Capitol Heights, MD, and Pearl Duncan of Oceanside, CA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.