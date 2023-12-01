Connect with us

Black Business: Neitly Vegan Sweets

Neitly Vegan Sweets

Neitly Vegan Sweets is the brainchild of Laneit Jones, who embarked on this culinary journey driven by a personal struggle. Her quest began when she found herself faced with the daunting challenge of finding truly delectable, soul-satisfying plant-based sweets, especially when venturing out on family outings. Laneit has created delicious sweets that will satisfy your sweet craving. Visit the website to shop Neitly Vegan Sweets and you’ll find that being plant-based doesn’t limit your options.

https://www.neitlyvegansweets.com/ Email: info@neitlyvegansweets.com

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

