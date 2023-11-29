Southwest Airlines passenger opens emergency exit door, climbs onto wing in New Orleans

By Kyle Arnold

2021 File Photo. / (Brandon Wade / Special Contributor)

A Southwest Airlines passenger opened a plane’s emergency exit door, got onto the wing and was apprehended on the tarmac as the plane was readying to pull back from the gate at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Sunday night.

The man was apprehended and taken to a local hospital for evaluation after he “opened an emergency exit and got onto the wing while the plane was still at the skyway and had not pushed back,” Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brandon Veal confirmed in an emailed statement.

Witnesses told local CBS affiliate WWL-TV that once on the ground, the man tried to drive away in a service vehicle before airport authorities stopped him.

The sheriff’s office did not release the man’s name and said no charges have been filed. The investigation has been referred to federal authorities, which take jurisdiction over incidents aboard commercial aircraft.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened on Southwest Airlines Flight 3172 from New Orleans to Atlanta, which was scheduled to take off at 7:25 p.m. Sunday. The plane’s departure ended up being delayed by nearly three hours and the flight landed in Atlanta at 12:12 a.m., long after the scheduled 9:50 p.m. landing, according to Flightradar24.com.

@zedweb08 Isreal American jumped out the exit door right before the plane took off and alledgely threw something on the plane, i started recording because they were arguing , this was a very tramatic event. Flight 3172 from MSY – ATL #flightdrama #Neworleans ♬ original sound – Zed ✨

It was a strange ending to the busiest travel day of the year, where TSA security agents screened more than 2.9 million passengers as travelers returned home after the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We commend our flight and ground crews for their swift action and apologize to our customers for their inconvenience,” Southwest Airlines spokesman Chris Perry said.

ADVERTISEMENT