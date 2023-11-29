Connect with us

Ruth S. Lilly (November 21, 1923 – October 30, 2023)

Published

Ruth S. Lilly
Ruth S. Lilly

Lillian LaRue Shankle Lilly better known as Ruth Shankle Lilly, she was born November 21, 1923, to George and Alder Mae Shankle in Jasper, Texas.

She joined church and was baptized at an early age. She grew up in Marshall, Texas and attended public schools.

She met and married James Lilly in 1940 and to this union, fourteen children were born.

She worked at Longview Linen Services for 30 years until her retirement. She enjoyed her hobby of sewing and caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Precedes her death is James Lilly (late husband), Lillian, Kennard, Harold, Goldean, Gerald, Lathaniel, Timothy, Cassandra, Vanessa, and Lawrence Lilly. She leaves to cherish her memories of 4 children Emmauel, Janice, Tracy, and Victor Lilly. Also, she leaves to mourn 43 Grandchildren: 78 Great-Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren and a host of step grandchildren, loved ones and friends.

