Superb Woman: Nakia Cole

Nakia Cole

Nakia Cole serves as a Coordinator V for Fort Worth ISD; responsible for developing and facilitating community and grassroots activities. She is a Certified Autism Specialist and Probation Officer who works in collaboration with stakeholders and organizations to assist clients with utilities, rent, hotel, trauma, behavior disorders, domestic violence, human trafficking, and a plethora of available resources targeted to provide them with a hand up. Nakia has a BS in Sociology and Criminal Justice from Abilene Christian University, an M.S. in Criminology and Criminal Justice from the University of Texas in Arlington, and is a Certified Autism Specialist-IBCCES. She serves on several boards and committees, including: City of Fort Worth Teen Court; City of Fort Worth Community Action Partners District; Unity in the Community; Generation Uplift; and Beyond the Badge. She is also the founder of N2C Youth & Community Services.

Advertisement