Black Business: McMullen Boutique

Meet Sherri McMullen founder. McMullen is an all-inclusive concept shop for luxury fashion featuring emerging and established designers from around the world. The store is located in Oakland, California, and offers a curated selection of clothing, jewelry, accessories, and home goods. Sherri has harnessed her global network of fashion supporters to uplift emerging talents, many of whom have risen to become prominent voices in the industry. Visit the Website to shop the exclusive styles sign up for the newsletter and get 10% off.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Spotlight Story
“Transform your living space with stunning Leopard Print Pillows from 54 Kibo. 54 Kibo An iconic South African design house that creates 100% cotton...
News
By Shabbir Ahmad Georgia Congresswoman Nikema Williams has introduced a groundbreaking bill aimed at reducing the racial wealth gap and empowering Black business owners. This legislation, specifically targeting...
Spotlight Story
Commit Haircare is a hair care brand that specializes in natural hair care products. Their Spring To Life Oil is a blend of penetrating...
Spotlight Story
PiperWai is a personal care brand that specializes in aluminum-free, natural deodorants. They are best known for their activated charcoal deodorant, which has been...