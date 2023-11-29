Connect with us

Black Business: McMullen Boutique

McMullen Boutique

Meet Sherri McMullen founder. McMullen is an all-inclusive concept shop for luxury fashion featuring emerging and established designers from around the world. The store is located in Oakland, California, and offers a curated selection of clothing, jewelry, accessories, and home goods. Sherri has harnessed her global network of fashion supporters to uplift emerging talents, many of whom have risen to become prominent voices in the industry. Visit the Website to shop the exclusive styles sign up for the newsletter and get 10% off.

https://shopmcmullen.com/ Email: hello@shopmcmullen.com

