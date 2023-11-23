Connect with us

HBCU Homecoming 2023 Attendance Tracker

Published

HBCUs experienced large crowds during homecoming football games in 2023.

By Gerrell Wheeler

HBCU homecoming season has ended and alumni and students packed their stadiums to support their schools. Tuskegee, Jackson State, Alabama A&M, Norfolk State and Florida A&M lead all HBCUs in homecoming football game attendance, but many schools experienced great turnouts. 

Jackson State leads the SWAC with nearly 30k. That’s an impressive number, but it is a significant drop from its 2022 number. Norfolk State got a slight bump as it led the MEAC. North Carolina A&T got another sellout it’s first season in the CAA.

Here are the numbers of attendance at each HBCU homecoming game. All numbers were taken from official box scores from each school’s athletic website.

MEAC

Norfolk State-24,976
South Carolina State-22,269
North Carolina Central-13,626
Howard-7,684
Delaware State-6,300
Morgan State-Canceled

SWAC

Jackson State-30,947
Alabama A&M-26,391
Florida A&M-22,338
Southern-21,492
Alcorn State-21,012
Alabama State-17,995
Prairie View A&M-14,224
Arkansas-Pine Bluff-13,469
Bethune-Cookman-9,458
Mississippi Valley State-8,752
Grambling State-8,657
Texas Southern-6,352

CAA

North Carolina A&T-21,500
Hampton-13,811

CIAA

Winston-Salem State-8,200
Virginia Union-5,250
Shaw-5,022
Livingstone – 4,501
Bowie State-4,395
St. Augustine’s-3,719
Fayetteville State-3,680
Elizabeth City State-3,579
Johnson C. Smith-3,452
Virginia State-3,409
Lincoln (PA)-2,117
Bluefield State-N/A

SIAC

Tuskegee-31,726
Clark Atlanta-19,597
Savannah State-12,723
Fort Valley State-12,113
Morehouse-10,213
Benedict-8,589
Albany State-8,371
Kentucky State-2,898
Edward Waters-2,472
Lane-1,753
Allen-905
Central State-N/A
Miles-N/A

Other

Tennessee State-13,975
West Virginia State-3,954
Lincoln (MO)-3,333
Virginia University-Lynchburg-1,753
Florida Memorial-1,200
Langston-N/A

