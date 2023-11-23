FAMU rains on BCU’s hopes with 24-7 victory

By Richard A. Moore

Sports Correspondent

Photos: Richard A. Moore

It rained all week in Orlando, but when the Rattlers and the Wildcats met on Saturday, the sky opened up with sunshine and warm weather for the big game between Florida A&M and Bethune Cookman.

Former Rattler All American Punter Vince Coleman was present to do the coin flip and it was just a beautiful start for the game.

After going four and out on the first drive of the game, the Rattlers forced a BCU fumble and FAMU’s Isaiah Major pounced on the ball at the BCU 25-yard line.

Jaquez Yant scored three plays later from the FAMU 3-yard line for a 7-0 lead with 9:40 on the clock.

Both teams failed to score on their next two possessions. FAMU opened the 2nd quarter at the BCU 9-yard line and drove the ball in 6:54 seconds and 91 yards in 11 plays when Terrell Jennings pounded in from the 3-yard line to give FAMU a 14-0 lead.

On the first play of Bethune Cook- man’s possession, BCU’s quarter- back, Walter Simmons III threw a pass deep down the middle of the field and FAMU “Dark Cloud Defense” came up as Eric Smith stepped in front for the INT.

FAMU then drove the ball 36 yards and kicked a 44 yard field goal by Cameron Gillis giving the Rattlers a 17-0 lead.

Both teams punted their first possession of the third quarter. But on BCU’s next possession, they were able to take it to the house after being aided by a couple of FAMU penalties.

Quarterback Simmons III kept the ball and scrambled for a 7-yard touchdown to bring the score to 17- 7. On FAMU’s next possession, the Rattlers drove 98 yards in nine plays in just 4:58 after a coffin corner punt by BCU’s Anthony Frederique, who was outstanding most of the game.

On this drive, FAMU’s Jeremy Moosa passed for 46 yards and Terrell Jennings rushed for an additional 52 yards with his final run being a 35-yard run for the touchdown to put the final score at 24-7.

Bethune won the battle of statistics as they amassed some 325 total yards to FAMU’s 244. They out-gained FAMU 150 yards to 112 on the ground and 175 to 132 in the air.

BCU was penalized 11 times for 65 yards and FAMU had seven penalties for 39 yards.

Time of possession was almost even for the two teams with the big difference being the number of plays. FAMU had 68 plays ran to 51 for BCU.

FAMU was much more efficient with the time they possessed the ball, as they were able to put more points on the board in the 30 minutes and 32 seconds they had the ball.

Quarterback Moosa completed 67% of his passes (14-21) for 150 yards and was the game’s MVP for FAMU. He also had one carry for 10 yards in the game. Terrell Jennings led the Rattler ground game with 62 yards and two touchdowns, none bigger than the final 35 yard run to kick the Wildcats to sleep and seal the Rattler’s 3rd consecutive win.

Next up the Rattlers face Prairie View A&M for the SWAC Championship in Tallahassee on December 2 and if victorious, they will meet old MEAC foe, Howard University.

The were able to sneak up on North Carolina Central University and win the MEAC championship and will represent the conference in the Celebration Bowl for the mythical National Black Championship on December 16 in Atlanta.