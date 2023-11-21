Superb Woman: Elayne Hayes-Anthony

Elayne Hayes-Anthony graduated from Jackson State University, with a B.S. Degree and then later received her PhD degree from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. She was the first African American female anchor, producer, and reporter for WJTV-TV12, the CBS affiliate in Jackson, MS. She has served as JSU’s Department of Mass Communication Head and Acting President and enjoyed stints at the Jackson Public School District and Belhaven University. A tenured full professor at JSU, Dr. Anthony has served on over 15 accreditation teams for ACEJMC.

She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority; the Jackson Association of Black Journalists; the State Department of Health; and the advisory board for I Heart Radio. She is a former member of the Board of Visitors for the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at UNC-Chapel Hill.