Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Elayne Hayes-Anthony

Published

Elayne Hayes-Anthony

Elayne Hayes-Anthony graduated from Jackson State University, with a B.S. Degree and then later received her PhD degree from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. She was the first African American female anchor, producer, and reporter for WJTV-TV12, the CBS affiliate in Jackson, MS. She has served as JSU’s Department of Mass Communication Head and Acting President and enjoyed stints at the Jackson Public School District and Belhaven University. A tenured full professor at JSU, Dr. Anthony has served on over 15 accreditation teams for ACEJMC.

She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority; the Jackson Association of Black Journalists; the State Department of Health; and the advisory board for I Heart Radio.  She is a former member of the Board of Visitors for the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at UNC-Chapel Hill.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Dawn Freeman Dawn Freeman

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dawn Freeman

Dawn Freeman earned an MBA with an Accounting specialization and B.A. in Business Administration with a specialization in Management from Saint Leo University. Currently...

6 hours ago
Donna E. Johnson Donna E. Johnson

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Donna E. Johnson

Donna E. Johnson is the Vice President – Chief Safety Officer for the Dallas Area Transit Authority (DART), where she has more than 14...

2 days ago
D'Andrala D. Alexander D'Andrala D. Alexander

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: D’Andrala D. Alexander

D’Andrala D. Alexander is a mental health professional, activist, and “recovering politician.”  She is well-versed in mental health, housing policy, racial and social justice, and...

3 days ago
Connie Williams Connie Williams

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Connie Williams

Connie Williams serves as Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship’s Executive Director of Human Resources. A wife, mother and grandmother, Connie is responsible for improving processes,...

4 days ago
Advertisement