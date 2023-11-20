Black Business: Red Bay Coffee

Connect with us

Red Bay Coffee

Red Bay Coffee Roasters was founded in 2014 by Keba Konte, a renowned artist and successful food entrepreneur. Get ready to unwrap the joy of the holidays with Red Bay Coffee’s spectacular Holiday Gift Set. Inside, you’ll find a trio of their most beloved 8oz coffee bags: the rich and robust East Fourteenth dark roast, the perfectly balanced Motherland medium roast, and the ultimate espresso experience, Carver’s Dream. Visit the website to shop for the holidays subscribe and get 15% off.

https://www.redbaycoffee.com/ Email: care@redbaycoffee.com Phone: 510-399-2441

