Superb Woman: Connie Williams

Connie Williams

Connie Williams serves as Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship’s Executive Director of Human Resources. A wife, mother and grandmother, Connie is responsible for improving processes, instituting policies and procedures, fostering communication and cooperation in the workplace, and providing quality, cost-effective services to meet the needs and support the success of all ministry departments. She holds a Professional Human Resources Certification with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Management from the University of Texas in Arlington. Connie has more than 20 years of experience in human resource management with heavy emphasis on employee relations. She has solid experience in recruiting for ministry, technical, executive and management positions.