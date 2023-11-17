Hopeful Alzheimer’s & Caregivers’ Symposium addresses key issues

Special to Texas Metro News

Dr. Monica Parker Roslyn Thibodeaux Goodall

Renowned experts on Alzheimer’s Disease will gather at UT Southwestern Medical Center, 5323 Harry Hines Blvd in Dallas, Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 9:00 am to provide support and guidance to those affected by Alzheimer’s and those who are caregivers.

The Symposium is a unique opportunity to connect with experts, share experiences, and find solace in a community that understands, according to founder and producer Roslyn Thibodeaux Goodall, MBA.

When she joined the Alzheimer’s Association Board in 2013, there were more than 340,000 Texans living with Alzheimer’s disease and there were more than a million caregivers in the state. She has lost eight of her family members to the disease and she considers her work to be her personal ministry. Thibodeaux Goodall focuses on educating and recruiting Black clinical trial participants.

“Don’t miss this chance to gain valuable insights from renowned professionals in the field,” said Thibodeaux Goodall. “Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.”

Stressing the importance of understanding how the disease is diagnosed and the significance of getting examined and participating in trials, Thibodeaux Goodall has organized a program that will help participants understand the disease and also cope with loved ones, or themselves, should they be impacted by it.

The experts providing invaluable information for attendees include:

Dr. Monica Parker, Director of the Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Emory University (Atlanta) will present on Alzheimer’s disease and the importance of minority participation in clinical trials.

Dr. Ihab Hajjar, the Pogue Family Distinguished University Chair in Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Research and Care at UT Southwestern, will present findings from his clinical research and discuss the approved Alzheimer’s medicines.

Dr. Lauren McDonald, a nephrology specialist, will share how chronic kidney disease impacts cognition.

Ms. Susan Williams, Associate Director, AARP-Texas will share caregiving strategies.

Attorney Shari K. Lamb will enlighten attendees on Elder law issues.

Ms. Kamica King (licensed music therapist) will discuss how music therapy impacts those living with Alzheimer’s.

Boasting more than 1000 attendees at a similar program that was virtual last year, this year’s event is in-person and you can register at Hopeful2023.eventbrite.com.

The presenting sponsor is AARP-TEXAS and the Inaugural Sponsor is the Barbara C. Jordan Giving Circle. Other sponsors include: Alzheimer’s Association of Dallas & NE Texas, City of Dallas – Office of Arts & Culture, St. Paul A.M.E. Church, The Girl Friends, Inc. – Dallas Chapter and UT South- western – Department of Neurology.

