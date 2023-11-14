Connect with us

Roscoe Harris III (November 24, 1969 – October 25, 2023)

Roscoe Harris III
Roscoe Harris III

Roscoe Harris, III was born November 24, 1969, to Roscoe Harris, Jr and Merlene Harris. 

He transitioned from his earthly life on October 25, 2023, at the age of 53 years old.  

Roscoe was an avid football fan and was a die-hard San Fransico 49ers fan.  Roscoe faithfully served in the US Navy. 

Roscoe was preceded in death by his mother.  He leaves to cherish his most precious memories his father and one sister, Tanya Richard.

