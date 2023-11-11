Etta Martin Hall (AUGUST 29, 1942 –OCTOBER 30, 2023)

Etta was baptized at an early age and attended Little Zion Baptist Church in Rotan; TX Etta attended Birdie Stephenson Elementary School in Rotan TX. She graduated from Oscar DePriest High School in Hamlin, TX and went on to attend Prairie View A&M University. She attended El Centro College in Dallas and completed her associate degree in nursing. Dallas is where she met and married the love of her life for 30 years Jim Hall.

Her nursing career of 40 years started in Snyder, TX. Moving to Dallas, TX she worked most of her career at Dallas Osteopathic Hospital. She ended the career she loved with retirement from Parkland Hospital.

Dallas is where she met and married the love of her life for 30 years Jim Hall. They lovingly raised their blended family of two girls, Sharla and Carla and three boys Terry, Perry and Chris.

Etta whole-heartedly loved the Lord! She found fulfillment in working in His vineyard. She served at Ebenezer Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. A. D. Smith for many years. Her loving husband, Jim, joined Pleasant Zion Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. A.C. Toney, soon after, Etta joined her husband and the church where she continued to serve in many capacities; Sunday School teacher, ETA Instructor, Deaconess and President of the Nurses Guild until God called her home. Her last deed of service was to make sure the breast cancer survivors received their annual gift bag.

In retirement, she enjoyed sewing for her family and friends as well as spending time with her five sisters, “one of which says she’s the favorite”. She enjoyed traveling with Shelia and going out to eat with her friends and family, she also loved her western shows & QVC if you ever mentioned a thing you liked she would get you 10 of them if she found them at a great price.

ADVERTISEMENT

No amount of time with Etta would have been enough for her family and friends, though she gave us enough robes, pajamas, and memories to last several lifetimes. We will always remember her!

Etta is preceded in death by her grandparents, Sam and Madie Bennett, her parents, EJ Martin and Essie Lee Bennett, her husband Jim Thomas Hall, two daughters Sharla Martin and Carla Braziel and one son Perry Braziel

Her memory will forever be cherished by her sons Terry L. Braziel (wife Sandra Braziel) and Christopher J. Hall (wife Adriana Hall). Grandchildren- Clayton Braziel, Demontrey Jones, Dominic Braziel, Torri Braziel, Jordan Braziel, Chryslenn Singleton-Hall, Mya Montelongo, Jayke Montelongo. Sisters Madie Jones, Doris Giles (Lawrence) Gwen Pearson (Calvin), Ramona Bethany and Regina Jones. Brothers Earl Pearson (Faye) and Rodney Pearson (Sandy) and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.