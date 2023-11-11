SVE interns shine at Rainbow PUSH Coalition Conference

April D. Taylor CEO – The SE Firm

April D. Taylor is a power-house. She is the CEO of The SVE Firm, a full-service consulting firm that partners and collaborates with clients to deliver results and navigate complex challenges. With more than 10 years of specialized expertise in strategic planning, event management, sponsorship activation, and nonprofit management.

The firm name, The SVE Firm (SVE), was intentionally named to solidify the core values of Strategy, Vision, and Execution that are applied to everything, ensuring that clients are served with integrity, excellence, team-work, and first-class customer service. Clients benefit greatly from the diverse range of knowledge and experience.

“The SVE Firm is committed to providing unique internship opportunities for students with our partners,” says Taylor.

Pictured are student scholars who joined her at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Conference in Atlanta in October. They were the epitome of professionalism and service. That is what is expected from Taylor, The SVE Firm, and anyone who works under the brand.

