Superb Woman: April D. Taylor

April D. Taylor

April D. Taylor is a powerhouse. She is the CEO of The SVE Firm, a full-service consulting firm that partners and collaborates with clients to deliver results and navigate complex challenges. With more than 10 years of specialized expertise in strategic planning, event management, sponsorship activation, and nonprofit management, April is engaging, the epitome of professionalism, and a joy to work with. Hailing from Memphis, TN, where she attended Craigmont High, she graduated from Clayton State University with a B.A. and an M.S. in Leadership from South University. A homecoming queen, April is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. April has served as a Commissioner for Under Armour, Associate Athletic Director at George Mason University, Sr. Associate AD for Compliance and Student-Athlete Services at Jacksonville University, Assistant AD for Compliance/Student-Athlete Welfare at SMU, and Director of Compliance at Alabama State University.