Superb Woman: April D. Taylor

April D. Taylor is a powerhouse. She is the CEO of The SVE Firm, a full-service consulting firm that partners and collaborates with clients to deliver results and navigate complex challenges. With more than 10 years of specialized expertise in strategic planning, event management, sponsorship activation, and nonprofit management, April is engaging, the epitome of professionalism, and a joy to work with. Hailing from Memphis, TN, where she attended Craigmont High, she graduated from Clayton State University with a B.A. and an M.S. in Leadership from South University. A homecoming queen, April is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. April has served as a Commissioner for Under Armour, Associate Athletic Director at George Mason University, Sr. Associate AD for Compliance and Student-Athlete Services at Jacksonville University, Assistant AD for Compliance/Student-Athlete Welfare at SMU, and Director of Compliance at Alabama State University.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Ashley Ndagala is a native of Jacksonville FL, where she received her Associate’s degree in Sports Management from Florida State College at Jacksonville and...
The Trendsetter
April D. Taylor is a power-house. She is the CEO of The SVE Firm, a full-service consulting firm that partners and collaborates with clients...
Superb Woman
Nicki Mayo is a multimedia journalist and president of Nicki Mayo News, LLC, an audio/video company specializing in video, podcasts and social media campaign...
Superb Woman
Aliyah Green is a Philanthropic Advisor and is experienced in Management of Non-Profits. A graduate of Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor of...