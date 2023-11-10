PRESS ROOM: Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Becomes First Divine Nine Sorority to Raise $1 Million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Support from organizations like Sigma Gamma Rho helps ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – so they can focus on helping their child live.

By Black Press of America

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. – a historically Black sorority – has completed a historic pledge made in 2021 to raise $1 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. This achievement comes days before the international collegiate and nonprofit community service organization’s 101st anniversary, marking over a century of commitment to helping those in need.

At the time of the original announcement, Sigma Gamma Rho had already raised nearly $500,000 for St. Jude. As part of the push to reach $1 million, Sigma Gamma Rho pledged a three-year sponsorship for the annual St. Jude Walk/Run, held during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month each September.

Since then, Sigma Gamma Rho has reached its goal in large part through its participation in the St. Jude Walk/Run. In 2023, the organization entered more than 200 Walk/Run teams in cities across the United States, helping it cross the fundraising finish line this year.

Rasheeda S. Liberty, International Grand Basileus of Sigma Gamma Rho stated, “Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated is grateful for the opportunity to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s work to find cures and help save the lives of children all over the world. I am proud of the mobilization of our global membership to reach this $1,000,000 milestone, and to have done so just prior to our 101st Founders’ Day. This accomplishment aligns with our sorority’s motto, “Greater Service, Greater Progress”. We look forward to continuing our partnership with St. Jude in the years to come.”

Support from organizations like Sigma Gamma Rho helps ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – so they can focus on helping their child live.

“We’re so grateful for and honored by the incredible heart and dedicated service shown by Sigma Gamma Rho,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “This is a milestone accomplishment by Sigma Gamma Rho and its members all over the world that will help St. Jude continue making progress in improving survival rates for children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

Join Sigma Gamma Rho in helping St. Jude accelerate research and treatment for children around the world with cancer, sickle cell and other diseases.

About Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was founded on November 12, 1922 on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis by Seven African-American Women Educators. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated has welcomed more than 100,000 collegiate and professional women from every profession. The sorority has more than 500 chapters in the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Ghana, Germany, Japan, South Korea, U.S. Virgin Islands, and the United Arab Emirates. The organization also has active affiliate groups devoted to empowering women at different stages in life. The Rhoer Club Affiliates (teenage girls) and Philos Affiliates (friends of the sorority) also assist chapters with various service efforts and programs.

Sigma Gamma Rho’s commitment to service is expressed in its slogan, “Greater Service, Greater Progress.” The sorority has a proud history of providing positive and proactive community outreach nationally and internationally. The programs, partnerships, and sponsorships represent Sigma Gamma Rho’s commitment to promoting the greater good in education, service, and leadership development.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.