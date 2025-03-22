Connect with us

NNPA celebrates 198 Years of the Black Press

Walter Smith family with NNPAF Leadership

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) and the NNPA Fund brought together over 150 journalists, scholars, and media professionals at Howard
University’s Louis Stokes Library to commemorate Black Press Day 2025. The
event underscored the nearly two-century-long influence of Black-owned newspapers in shaping narratives, advocating for justice, and preserving
cultural history.

Supported by sponsors Google News Initiative and Nissan, the gathering
emphasized the critical role Black media plays in storytelling, representation,
and social change.

A major highlight of the event was the enshrinement of two legendary
publishers into the Howard University Black Press Archives Gallery of Distinguished Publishers—Dr. William H. Lee, founder of The Sacramento Observer, and Walter “Ball” Smith, longtime publisher of The New York Beacon.

Their contributions to Black media and journalism were honored in a historic moment that underscored their lasting impact on the industry.

NNPA President Dr. Ben Chavis, NNPA Fund Chair Karen Carter-Richards,
and NNPA Chair Bobby Henry.

“Please do not underestimate what our people have already been through. These are trying times, but we’ve had trying times before. We have to stick together. I’m so
proud of the Black Press because we are the voice of Black America and we
not only report the news—we advocate for freedom, justice, equality, equity, and empowerment,” said Dr. Ben Chavis, president and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association.

NNPA Fund Chairman Karen Carter Richards reinforced this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of documenting and elevating Black stories.

“Our work has never been more crucial. The voices we amplify and the history we safeguard are invaluable.”

Key Moments from Black Press Day:

Tributes to Trailblazing Journalists

Honoring Dr. William H. Lee, founder of The Sacramento Observer.

Recognizing Walter “Ball” Smith, longtime publisher of The New York Beacon.

Address on the State of the Black Press by Dr. Chavis.

Presentation of the Black Press Archives Digitization Initiative.

Curated Tours of the Black Press Archives Conversations on Media Sustainability and Historical Preservation.

As the Black Press nears its 200-year milestone, the NNPA and NNPA Fund remain steadfast in their mission to support and expand Black media through strategic partnerships, innovation, and investment.

