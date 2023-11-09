Shingle Mountain no longer exists

Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins at the former Shingle Mountain dump site in South Dallas off I-45 South, Simpson Stuart Road & S. Central Expressway.

The cleanup came in ahead of schedule and un- der budget by ~ $200k.

Eliminating environmental injustices throughout the area is focal on the growth aspect of a healthy sector & its environment.

There is a pending remediation clearance in order to allow zoning to take effect soon.

This will continue to assist with the growth of Southern Dallas District 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Council Member Atkins did note that, “Forward Dallas” since it’s inception in 2006 has been focused on the growth & revitalization of the Metroplex as a whole.