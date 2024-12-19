Connect with us

SALUTING A KING

Published

Saluting a Scholar and a Gentleman, Dr. Harry Robinson

SALUTING A KING
A filled-to-capacity room of supporters, family and friends gathered at the Anatole Hotel to pay tribute to the founder of the African American Museum, Dr. Harry Robinson (seated). PIctured are Sen. Royce West (D-TX), Pastor Bryan Carter, Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III and Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins.
Photo: Alicia Brown Young

