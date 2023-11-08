Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Jackson State football’s Leilani Armenta first female in FCS HBCU history to score point

Jackson State kicker Leilani Armenta became the first female to score a point in an HBCU game at the FCS level when she kicked an extra point Saturday in a game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Published

By J.T. Keith

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Jackson State kicker Leilani Armenta became the first female to score a point in an HBCU game at the FCS level when she kicked an extra point Saturday in a game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The freshman, who debuted with the Tigers on Sept. 23 against Bethune-Cookman, made the extra point attempt after quarterback JaCobian Morgan threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to tight end D. J. Stevens with 5:25 left in the second quarter. That gave Jackson State a 23-0 lead.

She was successful on two extra point attempts in the fourth quarter.

Armenta is on the Tigers soccer team and coming off an ACL injury suffered the season before. After the Bethune-Cookman game, in which she was used for a kickoff, coach T.C. Taylor said he wanted to let Armenta get her leg in kicking shape.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We did not know it was going to happen and we are super excited,” Leilani’s mother, Brandy Armenta, said. “We all started yelling because we had no idea. My daughter had no idea she would be kicking in the game today. We are beyond ecstatic.”

Leilani Armenta (35) became the first female Jackson State football player, handling kickoffs vs Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 23, 2023.

Taylor’s decision to use Armenta against Bethune-Cookman was out of necessity. The Tigers’ usual kicker, Gerardo Baeza, had been injured in the Texas State game. All-American punter Matt Noll was injured in practice the week leading into the game.

On Sept. 30, India Pulphus kicked an extra point for Shaw University in an HBCU Division II game against Virginia State. She was the first female to score in school and CIAA football history.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

MOTIVATIONAL BUFFALO ANALOGY (1) MOTIVATIONAL BUFFALO ANALOGY (1)

News

COACH PRIME MOTIVATIONAL BUFFALO ANALOGY SPARKS CONTROVERSY

Colorado has struggled mightily to run the ball all season long, the team's leading rusher, freshman Dylan Edwards only has 262 yards on 58...

3 days ago
football season football season

News

2023 Week 10 HBCU FCS Predictions

By Duane Nash With only three weeks remaining in the 2023 college football season, the postseason picture is becoming a little clearer, but there is...

4 days ago
king of nil king of nil

News

HBCU “King of NIL” starts service to help college athletes get endorsements

BY HBCU SPORTS HBCU football player and self-proclaimed “King of NIL” Rayquan Smith is launching his own service to help college athletes get in the...

6 days ago
Raquel Radford Baker and Preston Bell Raquel Radford Baker and Preston Bell

Arts & Entertainment

School bus driver, student she saved cheer Mavericks

A month ago, Giavona Bell and Raquel Radford Baker did not know each other.

November 1, 2023
Advertisement