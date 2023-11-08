District 6 hosts free COVID-19 and FLU vaccine events

DALLAS – Council Member Omar Narvaez, in partnership with the Dallas County Health and Human Services, is hosting pop-up Vaccination events in District 6. These events provide free COVID-19 and flu vaccinations for adults and children, with the added incentive of a $25 Walmart gift card for COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

“I am pleased to partner with the Dallas County Health and Human Services to bring more COVID-19 and flu vaccinations to District 6,” said Council Member Omar Narvaez. “Getting the updated booster is important especially with the upcoming Holiday season fast approaching.”

Nov. 9, 2023, Brother Bills Helping Hand, 3906 N. Westmoreland Rd. Dallas, TX 75212 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Nov. 14, 2023, West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Rd. Dallas, TX 75212 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Nov. 15, 2023, Bachman Recreation Center, 2750 Bachman Dr. Dallas, TX 75220 from 3 to 7 p.m.

All events offer COVID-19 booster doses and FLU vaccines for children and adults. Please bring your vaccination card if you have previously received a vaccine. No advance registration is required.