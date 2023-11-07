District 6 hosts free COVID-19 and FLU vaccine events

DALLAS – Council Member Omar Narvaez, in partnership with the Dallas County Health and Human Services, is hosting pop-up Vaccination events in District 6. These events provide free COVID-19 and flu vaccinations for adults and children, with the added incentive of a $25 Walmart gift card for COVID-19 vaccine recipients.
“I am pleased to partner with the Dallas County Health and Human Services to bring more COVID-19 and flu vaccinations to District 6,” said Council Member Omar Narvaez. “Getting the updated booster is important especially with the upcoming Holiday season fast approaching.”
- Nov. 9, 2023, Brother Bills Helping Hand, 3906 N. Westmoreland Rd. Dallas, TX 75212 from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Nov. 14, 2023, West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Rd. Dallas, TX 75212 from 4 to 7 p.m.
- Nov. 15, 2023, Bachman Recreation Center, 2750 Bachman Dr. Dallas, TX 75220 from 3 to 7 p.m.
All events offer COVID-19 booster doses and FLU vaccines for children and adults. Please bring your vaccination card if you have previously received a vaccine. No advance registration is required.