COVID-19 News

District 6 hosts free COVID-19 and FLU vaccine events

Published

DALLAS – Council Member Omar Narvaez, in partnership with the Dallas County Health and Human Services, is hosting pop-up Vaccination events in District 6. These events provide free COVID-19 and flu  vaccinations for adults and children, with the added incentive of a $25 Walmart gift card for COVID-19 vaccine recipients. 

“I am pleased to partner with the Dallas County Health and Human Services to bring more COVID-19 and flu vaccinations to District 6,” said Council Member Omar Narvaez. “Getting the updated booster is important especially with the upcoming Holiday season fast approaching.” 

  • Nov. 9, 2023, Brother Bills Helping Hand, 3906 N. Westmoreland Rd. Dallas, TX 75212 from 3  to 6 p.m.   
  • Nov. 14, 2023, West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Rd. Dallas, TX 75212 from 4  to 7 p.m.  
  • Nov. 15, 2023, Bachman Recreation Center, 2750 Bachman Dr. Dallas, TX 75220 from 3  to 7 p.m.  

All events offer COVID-19 booster doses and FLU vaccines for children and adults. Please bring your vaccination card if you have previously received a vaccine. No advance registration is required.  

Texas Metro News

