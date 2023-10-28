Connect with us

Vera Mae Mitchell (APRIL 8, 1940 –OCTOBER 18, 2023)

Vera Mae Mitchell
Vera Mae Mitchell

Vera was born to Manuel Dangerfield and Mattie McDonald on April 8, 1940. She departed this earthly life on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

She received Christ and was baptized at the age of twelve by Rev. H.N. Logan of Young’s Chapel. For the last thirty – one years, she has been a member of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship. She was an active member of the Comfort & Care Ministry until her health prevented her from participating.

Vera received her elementary and secondary education in Lamar County graduating in 1959 from Powderly Negro High School as the valedictorian. Vera excelled in school and won many academic awards. Vera retired from Exxon Corp. after many years. After retiring Vera opened Vera’s Card Boutique on Keist Blvd. where she served the community for many years.

Vera was married to Lloyd Mitchell who preceded her in death. To this union two children were born, a son Roy Mitchell and daughter Kimberly Mitchell.

Vera leaves to cherish her memories, her son Roy (Carla) Mitchell, daughter Kimberly Mitchell. Four grandchildren, Four great grands. one sister Emma Jean Watson. Two brothers Thomas Dangerfield and Waverly Dangerfield preceded her in death. Vera also leaves many Nieces and Nephews and other family members that she cherished dearly.

Vera had a very special relationship with her niece Laura who was like a second daughter to her. Laura was there for her Aunt Vera for whatever she needed. Laura loved working with her Aunt Vera at the card shop doing floral design and deliveries.

