Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Arts & Entertainment

Parkland Street Naming Ceremony

Parkland campus in celebration of Dr. John Wesley Anderson one of Dallas’ first African American physicians

Published

Today at 11 a.m. Parkland Hospital will name a street after Dr. John Wesley Anderson on the Parkland Memorial Hospital campus at 5200 Harry Hines Blvd. Dallas. The planned speakers include Commissioner John Wiley Price, Dallas County Commissioner’s Court – District 3, Don T. O’Bannon, Esq., Former Vice Chair, Parkland Health Board Managers and Fred Cerise, MD |President & CEO, Parkland Health.

If it’s raining, the event will be moved inside the building entrance immediately adjacent to our planned site

Dr. John Wesley Anderson

 John Wesley Anderson was born into slavery in Lexington, Missouri, on September 1, 1861. His father was a White Englishman, his mother a Missouri slave who died when he was three. He was raised by his grandmother, then later by his aunt and uncle in Kansas.

Anderson excelled in school graduating from high school at 16 and from the University of Kansas at 19. After working as a educator for three years, he enrolled in Meharry Medical College in Nashville where he graduated in 1885.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then traveled to Texas and helped form the Lone Star Medical, Dental, and Pharmaceutical Association, one of the earliest organizations of African American medical professionals in the United States.

Anderson ultimately earned his DDS by 1888 and began his Dallas medical practice. He was the third Black doctor to practice in the city. In his early years, he traveled extensively on house treating both the “elite” and the poor.

Dr. Anderson also invested in real estate in 1913, acquired land outside the city limits for a housing project named Lincoln Manor, seen as “an opportunity for Blacks to own land.”

He was also a life-long supporter of the YMCA, donating land and cash to provide some 253 memberships. By 1938 he’d given over 18,000 to the YMCA.

Anderson was said to have treated more than 70,000 patients in his career. On May 30, 1947, he died leaving a daughter, a foster son, and his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

News

DESOTO PAYS HOMAGE TO US MILITARY FALLEN AT MONDAY’S MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY

DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor and the DeSoto Veterans Affairs Committee were joined by the DeSoto City Council, City officials, community leaders, proud veterans,...

May 30, 2023

News

Hon. Jasmine Crockett’s Swearing-in Ceremony

February 15, 2023
Swearing In Ceremony Swearing In Ceremony

News

DeSoto ISD to Host Swearing In Ceremony for State Board of Education’s Aicha Davis

DeSoto ISD will host the swearing-in ceremony for  former teacher and Texas State Board of Education Trustee Aicha Davis, 2:30 pm, Friday, January 20, 2023,...

January 20, 2023
The new Jubilee Park Community Center The new Jubilee Park Community Center

DMN Stories

As health care facilities pop up in southern Dallas, here’s what that means for residents

With the openings of several clinics and medical centers, area with high rates of chronic disease is seeing an explosion of options

September 23, 2022
Advertisement