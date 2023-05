DeSoto City Council from left to right: Councilmember Patricia Ledbetter, Councilmember Letitia Hughes, Mayor Pro Tem Andre’ Byrd, Mayor Rachel L. Proctor, Councilmember and US Army Veteran Crystal Chism, Councilmember Dinah Marks, and Councilmember Nicole Raphiel.

DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor and the DeSoto Veterans Affairs Committee were joined by the DeSoto City Council, City officials, community leaders, proud veterans, and patriotic residents for a Memorial Day Ceremony honoring those brave members of the US Military who died in the service of our country. The gathering of approximately 30 people took place at 10 AM Monday at DeSoto’s Military Monument located on the grounds of historic Nance Farm, 1325 Greenbrook Drive, DeSoto.

DeSoto’s Veterans Affairs Committee (in red) are joined by (on the far left) Mayor Rachel L. Proctor and (and the far right) Councilmember Crystal Chism.

Mayor Rachel L. Proctor and Elizabeth Reed of the Daughters of the American Revolution pay homage Monday to America’s military dead.