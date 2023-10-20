Connect with us

Unified Women: A force in Women 4 Women Conversation with Dr. Ester Davis

Dr. Ester Davis
Dr. Ester Davis (left) was the featured speaker at the October 10 inaugural Women 4 Women speakers’ series that Dallas Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn King Arnold (at podium) hosted. Photo: Dr. Ester Davis.

By Norma Adams-Wade

Dr. Sheron Patterson de- scribed it best in her closing benediction for a luncheon of powerhouse women hosted October 10 by Dallas City Council Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn King Arnold. The gathering was October 10 at Cedar Crest Golf Course and Country Club, 1800 Southerland Ave. in Oak Cliff.

“There’s electricity in the air of unity!” proclaimed the senior pastor at The Park: Hamilton Park United Methodist Church in North Dallas.

Surely, few participants could deny the minister’s statement among the audience of more than 50 female leaders in various fields — including business, elected office, civic engagement, faith, education, communication, and law enforcement. There were women of diverse generations who have left indelible marks on the city and Black Dallas. Among numerous standouts, two particularly stood out: barbeque entrepreneur extraordinaire Barbara Record and veteran educator and civic leader Kathryn Mitchell who was showered with tributes in July during celebrations for her 102nd birthday.

The speaker series featured Dr. Ester Davis, an out-spoken entrepreneur, communicator, civic leader, and international women’s advocate. She reviewed her life’s journey and achievements in the format of answering questions from the audience.

Arnold and program moderator Dr. Tonya Solis-Mos-by portrayed the featured speaker as a confident, bold warrior for women, the African-American community and under-represented populations. The deputy mayor pro tem explained that the speaker series is designed to inspire women to use their full potential to make a difference in the world.

“This is a campaign for us as women in this society,” Arnold said. “You don’t have to be elected to work…In this room, we could move this city.”

Dr. Davis shared portions of her life story that illustrated the warrior trait which drove her to overcome obstacles and ascend to heights.

“I’m not a team player,” Dr. Davis declared. “I break the rules….I park in no parking zones. …I don’t feel fear any more…I just know who I am.”

She said the point she was making was to show women that they must stand out, speak up, and leave an impression. She was chosen as the first speaker in the Women 4 Women speaker’s series that Arnold and sup- porters say will continue periodically after additional planning.

