Congresswoman Lee Nominated by President Biden to Represent the United States at the UN General Assembly

By Oakland Post

The General Assembly of The United Nations.

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Barbara Lee (CA-12) issued the below statement following President Joe Biden’s announcement of his intent to nominate her to serve as Representative of the United States to the 78th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

If confirmed, this will mark the eighth time the Congresswoman has served as Congressional Representative of the U.S. to the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

“I am deeply honored to be nominated for this role by President Biden and thank the administration for continuing to support a strong U.S. presence in the UN and on the global stage,” said Congresswoman Lee. “Strong international cooperation is vital in addressing the global challenges of the 21st century, and the United Nations is one of the best tools we have to do so. I look forward to representing our diverse Congress and continuing to support diplomacy and international peace at UNGA.”

President Biden also nominated the following individuals to serve as US representatives to UNGA:

