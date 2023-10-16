Superb Woman: Angelia Scott Dunbar

Angelia Scott Dunbar hails from Conway, Arkansas, graduated from Conway High School and studied at South Central Career College and the University of Phoenix. She has worked as a broker/owner at Serenity Mortgage Firm, Scott Dunbar Group, Out the Gate Entertainment and as an Associate Broker/Realtor at the Ultimate Home Guide; to name a few. Also a digital creator, she is an author, motivational speaker, Angelia is a 2nd generation real estate investor who began her career in real estate as a mortgage loan officer, originating loans in Dallas. You need to check her out with the work she does with Survivors Ball. She highlights so many positive people.