Angelia Scott Dunbar hails from Conway, Arkansas, graduated from Conway High School and studied at South Central Career College and the University of Phoenix. She has worked as a broker/owner at Serenity Mortgage Firm, Scott Dunbar Group, Out the Gate Entertainment and as an Associate Broker/Realtor at the Ultimate Home Guide; to name a few. Also a digital creator, she is an author, motivational speaker, Angelia is a 2nd generation real estate investor who began her career in real estate as a mortgage loan officer, originating loans in Dallas. You need to check her out with the work she does with Survivors Ball. She highlights so many positive people.
Superb Woman
Superb Woman: Angelia Scott Dunbar
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Tana Pradia leads a life of service. She hails from Houston, TX where she attended Lamar High School. A mother of three children, a...
Superb Woman
Opal Mauldin-Jones is a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. She became the first female City Manager for the City of Lancaster, Texas...
Superb Woman
Ingrid Saunders Jones is Chair of the National Council of Negro Women. A native of Detroit, MI, she graduated from Northwestern High School and...
Superb Woman
Dr. Avis Jones-DeWeever is the CEO of The Exceptional Leadership Institute for Women, Founder & CEO of Media to Millions, and President & CEO...