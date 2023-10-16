Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Angelia Scott Dunbar

Published

Angelia Scott Dunbar
Angelia Scott Dunbar

Angelia Scott Dunbar hails from Conway, Arkansas, graduated from Conway High School and studied at South Central Career College and the University of Phoenix. She has worked as a broker/owner at Serenity Mortgage Firm, Scott Dunbar Group, Out the Gate Entertainment and as an Associate Broker/Realtor at the Ultimate Home Guide; to name a few. Also a digital creator, she is an author, motivational speaker, Angelia is a 2nd generation real estate investor who began her career in real estate as a mortgage loan officer, originating loans in Dallas. You need to check her out with the work she does with Survivors Ball. She highlights so many positive people.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

_Tana Pradia _Tana Pradia

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Tana Pradia

Tana Pradia leads a life of service. She hails from Houston, TX where she attended Lamar High School. A mother of three children, a...

4 hours ago
Opal Mauldiri-Jones Opal Mauldiri-Jones

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Opal Mauldin-Jones

Opal Mauldin-Jones is a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. She became the first female City Manager for the City of Lancaster, Texas...

1 day ago
Ingrid Saunders Jones Ingrid Saunders Jones

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Ingrid Saunders Jones

Ingrid Saunders Jones is Chair of the National Council of Negro Women. A native of Detroit, MI, she graduated from Northwestern High School and...

3 days ago
Dr. Avis Jones-DeWeever Dr. Avis Jones-DeWeever

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Avis Jones-DeWeever

Dr. Avis Jones-DeWeever is the CEO of The Exceptional Leadership Institute for Women, Founder & CEO of Media to Millions, and President & CEO...

4 days ago
Advertisement