Alvin Tolliver (September 15, 1950 ~ September 22, 2023)

Alvin Tolliver

Alvin Ray Tolliver was born September 15, 1950, to Walter Tolliver Sr. and Verneal McCowin in Tyler, Texas. He was the second son born to this union. He along with his mother and brother moved to Dallas at an early age where he began his education at Phillis Wheatley Elementary School. Shortly afterwards they moved to another school district and were enrolled at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School where his elementary education was completed. He then was enrolled in Pearl C. Anderson Jr. High. After completion of that section of education, he enrolled in James Madison High School. He graduated in 1969.

After high school, Alvin enlisted into the U.S. Air Force and received training as an Aircraft Maintenance Technician. In 1969 a lady lost five sons in the Vietnam conflict. Congress passed a bill that made it law that only one child could serve in a single family. In 1970 in compliance with this law, Alvin was discharged under honorable conditions. His older brother Walter Tolliver Jr. was already serving.

As a child he attended Triumph the Church and Kingdom of God in Christ in Tyler Texas with his mother and brother. They relocated to Dallas, but there was no family church. His Aunt (Reather McCowin Washington) and Uncle (Alvin Washington) started Triumph the Church and Kingdom of God in Christ where his mother became an active member.

Alvin worked numerous jobs from childhood and later became an OTR truck driver. He met and married Reta Thomas and unto this union fathered one son, Damion Tolliver.

Over the years Alvin began down a dark path that was very hidden. During this time, he met Malisie Ashley, who proved to be his light back to normal. Malisie stuck by his side through thick and thin. Even when family wouldn’t. She made sure he had the necessities to survive during the hard times. She was able to bring him back from the abyss he was experiencing. Alvin was accepted by her children as a Stepfather and later by her grandchildren as their grandfather. He received the love of that family until his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alvin was preceded in death by his mother, Verneal McCowin; father, Walter Tolliver Sr. and older brother, Walter Tolliver Jr.

Alvin leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Malisie Ashely; son, Damion Tolliver; stepdaughters, Sandra Eaton and Fatina Ekwenugo; stepsons, Dexter Ashley and Patrick Ashley (Ethel); brother, Claude Terry (Pat Terry); grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of extended relatives and friends.