We Are the Faces of Black Maternal Health – Aryana’s Story

By Blackdoctor

In partnership with the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) and the Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC), we invite you to take a powerful journey through the lens of a courageous Black woman. In this 6-minute video, you will witness the heartbreaking experience of Aryana Jacobs as she shares her personal story of battling postpartum preeclampsia after giving birth to her child. Her story sheds light on the often-overlooked crisis of maternal morbidity that disproportionately affects Black women.

Preeclampsia is a life-threatening condition that can emerge suddenly during pregnancy (or the postpartum period), putting both the mother and her newborn at risk. For Black women in the United States who experience preeclampsia, the stakes are alarmingly high, with maternal morbidity rates that are three to four times higher than those of white women.

This is a call to action for all of us to stand up, raise awareness, and drive change. Every voice matters, and together, we can work towards a future where no mother has to face such dire circumstances. Join us in amplifying this important message and helping to save Black women and their infants from the devastating impact of inequitable maternal care. Check out NHLBI’s Pregnancy and Your Heart Health fact sheet to learn more about preeclampsia and explore ABC’s We Are The Faces Campaign to hear more stories from women like Aryana. Share this video far and wide, and let’s take the first step towards a more equitable and compassionate world for all mothers.

Together, we can make a difference.

ADVERTISEMENT