Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Whoopi Goldberg Sparks Debate Over Idris Elba’s Therapy Revelation

NNPA NEWSIWIRE — While Goldberg’s co-stars on “The View” lauded his openness, she expressed a different perspective. The veteran actress, 67, emphasized her preference for a more uncomplicated life, stating, “I like waking up to kitty cats that say feed me. There’s no fuss, no muss. There’s nobody that says, ‘I can’t come home ’cause I’m busy.’”

Published

By Stacy M. Brown

whoopi-goldberg-featured-web
Whoopi Goldberg in New York City protesting the passage of California’s Proposition 8 outside the Mormon Temple at Lincoln Center. Photographer’s blog post about this photo and the protest, 13 November 2008 / Photo: David Shankbone / Wikimedia Commons

In a recent episode of “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg stirred controversy with her comments regarding actor Idris Elba’s candid admission about seeking therapy. As Parade Magazine first reported, Elba’s revelation came during an appearance on Annie Macmanus’ podcast, “Changes with Annie Macmanus,” where he disclosed his year-long journey in treatment.

“It’s a lot,” Elba told Macmanus. “It’s not because I don’t like myself or anything like that; it’s just because I have some unhealthy habits that have really formed. And I work in an industry that I’m rewarded for those unhealthy habits… I’m rewarded for that. Whether it’s to be selfish or [because] I’m a workaholic. I’m an absolute workaholic, and that isn’t great for life generally.”

While Goldberg’s co-stars on “The View” lauded his openness, she expressed a different perspective. The veteran actress, 67, emphasized her preference for a more uncomplicated life, stating, “I like waking up to kitty cats that say feed me. There’s no fuss, no muss. There’s nobody that says, ‘I can’t come home ’cause I’m busy.’”

Ana Navarro, a View co-host, commended Elba for breaking the silence surrounding men’s mental health. “I think it’s important, though, that he’s talking about seeking therapy; as we know, men get therapy and address mental health issues a lot less than women,” Navarro noted. She further underscored the significance of influential figures like Elba using their platforms to destigmatize the topic.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Goldberg disagreed with the sentiment, contending that Elba’s revelation could harm his personal relationships, particularly with his spouse. “I’d be mad as hell at him if I was his wife. Because basically, you’re saying you have to go to therapy to figure out how to come home,” she argued.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

four Black mayors four Black mayors

News

Big city Black mayors: On media, mental health

By Aswad Walker Recently, four Black mayors, leaders of the nation’s four largest cities, participated in a panel discussion during the 2023 National Urban League...

August 16, 2023
Mental Health Resources On Campus Mental Health Resources On Campus

Health & Fitness

Mental Health Resources On Campus

By Carmen Polk We are fortunate to live in a time when concerns about mental health are highly emphasized. This has never happened in the...

August 15, 2023
Best Podcasts For Your Mental Health Best Podcasts For Your Mental Health

Health & Fitness

Best Podcasts For Your Mental Health

Remember when we were all stuck in the house, quarantining in 2020? The podcast space saw major growth during that period being that we...

August 14, 2023
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner

News

Sports Brief: Brittney Griner returns from mental health break

By Terrance Harris Brittney Griner returns from mental health break Don’t miss out! Get top Black headlines in Houston/Texas/America in your inbox Monday-Saturday. WNBA star and...

August 13, 2023
Advertisement