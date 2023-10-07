Connect with us

Obits

Daisy Mae Minafee (January 24, 1951 – October 3, 2023)

Published

Daisy Mae Minafee was born in Big Springs, Texas on January 24,1951 to Phillip Taylor and Shirley Williams. Daisy Mae Minafee, went to be with Jehovah on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.  

She will truly be missed by all that knew and loved her. Daisy attended public school in Big Springs, Texas. She moved to Dallas and married Kenneth Minifee (Murl) and worked as a Case Manager at Texas Department of Human Services for the State of Texas for approximately 15 years.

She believed in Jehovah and served as a Jehovah Witness with the Arden Terrace Congregation  Kingdom Hall in Dallas, Texas. 

She is preceded in death by her (father) Phillip Taylor and (Mother) Shirley Williams. 

Daisy leaves on this earth her most precious  treasures to cherish her memories  
(Listed In Order)
(Daughter) Pamela Smith (Larry)
(Son)Kenneth Minafee (Penny)
(Daughter )Deborah Minafee 
(Daughter)Shatonia Minafee (OB)

11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, a host of her Spiritual brothers and sisters and many friends.

Texas Metro News

