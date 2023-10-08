U.S. Supreme Court Decides Not to Review Case of Toforest Johnson, Wrongfully Convicted and on Death Row in Alabama

Johnson’s Case is the Subject of the New ‘Earwitness’ Podcast by Lava for Good

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court announced that it will not review Toforest Johnson’s case at this time. Despite overwhelming evidence of his innocence, Johnson has been on death row for more than 25 years for the murder of a deputy sheriff in Birmingham, Alabama in a case that is the subject of Earwitness, a compelling new 8-episode docuseries from Lava for Good.

“This is an extraordinary case in which even the prosecutor who put Toforest Johnson on death row has called for a new trial,” said Beth Shelburne, respected criminal justice investigative reporter, Alabama native, and host of the new series. “That is unheard of. The elected District Attorney says it’s one of the worst cases he’s ever seen—yet Toforest remains on death row.”

The issue in the Supreme Court was a critically important one—involving the prosecutors’ secret, undisclosed reward payment to the State’s key witness—but it was only one of the many issues being litigated in his case.

Mr. Johnson’s legal team has further appeals pending in both state and federal court.

Earwitness is distributed by iHeartPodcasts. Fans can listen on the iHeartRadio app, Apple Podcasts, at www.lavaforgood.com [1] and on all popular podcast streaming platforms.

