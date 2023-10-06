Mary Flewellen Foundation Presents Best in Beauty Awards Gala 

The Mary Flewellen Foundation is proud to announce the much-anticipated Best in Beauty Awards Gala, dedicated to assisting hairstylists in starting, sustaining, and scaling their careers in the beauty industry. Set to take place on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at the prestigious Omni Dallas, this star-studded event will not only celebrate exceptional achievements but also serve as a crucial resource for professionals in the field.

The Mary Flewellen Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to providing support and resources to hairstylists, empowering them to thrive in their chosen careers. With the Best in Beauty Awards Gala, the foundation aims to raise funds that will be directly used to assist hairstylists in various aspects of their journey, including education, mentorship programs, and business development opportunities.

“Through the Best in Beauty Awards Gala, we not only celebrate excellence within the beauty industry but also foster the growth and success of hairstylists,” said Kaye Flewellen, spokesperson for the Mary Flewellen Foundation. “Our goal is to be a vital resource for hairstylists, offering them the support they need to start, sustain, and scale their careers. We believe that by investing in their success, we contribute to the overall growth and innovation of the beauty industry. As well, this supports economic development and entrepreneurship at large.”

The Best in Beauty Awards Gala will be an unforgettable evening that combines glamour, inspiration, and philanthropy. Attendees will enjoy a red carpet entrance where radio host, J Cruz of K104’s Dede in the Morning Show will be conducting interviews, an exquisite gourmet dining experience, captivating live entertainment and an awards ceremony that recognizes exceptional achievements within the beauty industry. The gala will be hosted by lifestyle influencer, Keith Harley.

It will feature a runway fashion show and a riveting performance by award winning creative hairstylist, Dvvid Torrey. At the conclusion of this grand event, the night will culminate with an on-site after party hosted by DJ TDK.

By attending or sponsoring the Best in Beauty Awards Gala, individuals and organizations will not only enjoy an evening of grandeur, you will contribute to an impactful cause – supporting hairstylists and investing in their future success. This event provides a unique networking opportunity, bringing together influential figures, industry professionals, celebrities, and media representatives to connect and explore collaborations within the beauty industry.

For sponsorship opportunities, media inquiries, or to purchase a ticket/table to the Best in Beauty Awards Gala, contact Kaye Flewellen at beautyawardsgala@gmail.comor 214.207.5251.

The Mary Flewellen Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping hairstylists start, sustain, and scale their careers in the beauty industry. With a mission to provide resources, education, and support, the foundation aims to empower hairstylists and be a significant contributor to the overall growth and success of the beauty industry. All proceeds from the Best in Beauty Awards Gala will directly support the Mary Flewellen Foundation in its mission to assist hairstylists. For more information about the Mary Flewellen Foundation and the Best in Beauty Awards Gala, visit: www.MaryFlewellenFoundation.comor www.BestinBeautyGala.com

