The Truth About Wearing False Lashes

Beauty trends come and go, and currently one of the most popular fads is wearing eyelash extensions. Whether individual lashes or strip lashes applied by a technician, full, bold lashes are a trend that doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon. More women than ever in the Black community are choosing to add this beauty service to weekly cosmetic touch-ups. While most nail shops offer quick and easy lash thickening services, there are a few things that should be taken into consideration before making that appointment.

I had a chance to sit down with experienced lash technician Tiffany of Posh Lash and Beauty Bar in Downtown Chicago to get the details about how to make the right decisions when deciding to wear false lashes.

What you should consider before getting false lashes

“One of the most common mistakes women make when deciding to get their lashes done is by going to any old nail shop to get the service done,” says Tiffany, who has been applying lashes for over three years.

“Nail shops typically use hair glue to create full lash looks, but this type of glue is harmful for the health of not only your eyelashes but the pores on the eyelid as well,” she cautions. The bonding glue clogs the pores of the eyelid, which can lead to a staph infection and the loss of eyelashes when the lashes are removed.

“The technicians at nail shops may charge an affordable price, but they don’t have the health of women’s eyes and eyelashes in mind,” states Tiffany, who recommends women invest in quality eyelash applications.

“She adds, “Here at Posh Beauty Bar we use a light, high-quality lash adhesive and lashes that are applied to each individual lash to give a natural look that doesn’t damage the lashes. Our prices start at $150 and these looks typically last three weeks depending on the growth cycle of your natural lashes.”

Tiffany states that any woman who wants to feel beautiful and enhanced is the ideal client and will be satisfied with her look once it is complete. “Eyelash extensions are a great way to brighten eyes and create an alluring look, but one must invest in quality service to ensure the health of the eyes is kept in mind while achieving the ideal look.”

I had the opportunity to experience Tiffany’s professional lash services firsthand, and the experience is wonderful.

The application process takes about two hours to complete and is relaxing and easy. The application feels

so light that it almost feels like nothing is sitting on the lashes.

I recommend this service for any woman who is a current wearer of lash extensions.

Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and many celebrities across Hollywood use the exact lash technique provided by Tiffany to achieve their flawless looks.

Extensions not for you?

If extensions are not for you, then Tiffany recommends using “Great Lash” mascara by Maybelline to get a big, bold lash look naturally. If you’re looking to grow your lashes naturally, biotin pills are a great way to stimulate hair growth.

Beauty should not come at the price of your health, so if eyelash extensions are of interest to you make sure they done properly. If you’re in a city outside of the Midwest, there are a plethora of lash technicians around the country. Upscale hair salons or individual lash bars are what you should look for in a Google search (Google “lash bars” in your respected city).

