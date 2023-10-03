Deborah Harper

Our international Superb Woman, Deborah Harper Dudley is a South Oak Cliff High School Golden Bear and she went on to receive a BS degree in Elementary Education and Teaching from Texas Woman’s University, and Masters Degrees in Educational Leadership and Administration and Counselor Educational/School Counseling and Guidance Services at Prairie View A&M University. A middle school counselor at the Department of Defense Education activity, she spent more than two decades at Dallas ISD and also worked as a counselor in Cuba and England. Stylish and fun-loving, she is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and a joy to be around.